1 Dead As Bus Rams Vehicles In Mumbai During Traffic Hour

One person died and another is in a critical condition after a BEST bus in Mumbai rammed five vehicles on a busy road on Monday.

The road accident occurred around 10.45 am on a street near the Dadar railway station, which sees heavy vehicle and foot traffic around the time. The bus lost control and rammed a two-wheeler, an electric bike, an electric car, a taxi and a Baleno car.

The injured were rushed to the Sion Hospital treatment. Randhir, the hospital's Assistant Medical Officer, said an unidentified man, around 22-25 years in age, was declared dead on arrival.

Rishabh Gupta, between 25-30 years, is in a critical condition after suffering a serious head injury. Two others sustained injuries to their chest, back and shoulder.

Visuals showed the bus speeding along the road before crashing into several vehicles with great impact. Later, a crane was seen trying to recover the vehicles. the bus's exterior was also heavily damaged, with its windscreen shattered.

The accident caused traffic congestion in the area. Witnesses reported hearing a loud sound when the accident occurred, followed by commotion.

The buses run by financially-strapped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have been involved in similar accidents in the past. Last December, a BEST bus crashed into pedestrians while reversing in Bhandup, killing four people. An elderly woman was killed after being crushed by the rear wheel of another such bus in Mulund in October.

A food delivery man was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area in April last year, while a three-year-old girl killed in a similar accident in Borivali in the same month.