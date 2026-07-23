Fly Found In Buttermilk At Mumbai Civic Body Canteen, Shutdown Ordered

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the immediate shutdown and sealing of the canteen located inside the BMC headquarters in Mumbai.

The crackdown was triggered after a fly was spotted in a glass of buttermilk served at the facility, prompting a five-hour thorough inspection by FDA officials.

Following the inspection, the FDA issued a stop-business notice to the canteen operator, Kamal Caterers, over hygiene lapses and food safety rule violations.

In addition to the FDA action, the BMC's health and labour departments levied a total fine of ₹50,000 on the contractor.

This action comes amidst a broader ongoing food safety enforcement drive across Mumbai led by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, which recently led to similar action against the canteen at KEM Hospital and other prominent food establishments.