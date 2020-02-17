Music Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Student In Mumbai: Police

Cops are trying to find if the accused harassed any other students, an official said. (Representational)

A 55-year-old guitar teacher from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly harassing a student around ten years ago, the police said today.

The accused, identified as Bharat Panchal alias Raju, allegedly sexually abused the student for three years between 2007 and 2010 at her home in suburban Andheri when he used to give her music lessons, a police official said.

The student, around nine years of age when the harassment began, later went to the US for higher studies when she was 12.

Now studying at a US college, the student returned to India and lodged a case against the accused. After recording her statement, the Oshiwara police arrested Bharat Panchal, the official said.

The woman in her statement alleged that the accused used to harass her and speak in vulgar language during their music lessons, the official said.

"We have arrested the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It is an old case of the offence that took place between 2007 and 2010, before the victim went to the US," Oshiwara police station senior inspector Dayanand Bangar said.

The police are now trying to find out if the accused harassed any other students, an official said.