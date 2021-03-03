Mumbai Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths, Lowest In Last 10 Months

On Monday, the city had recorded 855 new cases and four fatalities. (File)

Mumbai reported only two COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in the last 10 months, on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the death count due to the pandemic in India's financial capital to 11,476, while the caseload increased to 3,27,619 with849 new infections being reported.

The city had reported over 1,000 cases a day last week.

A BMC official said the number of fatalities on Tuesday was the lowest since April last year. The daily death count has declined since the start of this year, ranging

between three to 11.

On Tuesday, 903 patients recovered in the city. It took the number of recovered patients to 3,05,639, about 93 per cent of the caseload.

There are 9,633 active COVID-19 cases in the city now.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 0.29 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate of cases has gone down to 242 days from 417 days.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the city increased to 33,10,190, with 18,469 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to a BMC official, 12,907 persons, including 1,091 healthcare workers,2,250 front-line workers, 6,263 senior citizens above 60 years and 590persons in the 45-59 age group were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 26 vaccination centers in the city on Tuesday, taking the total of inoculated people to 2,41,747.

Of these, 2,713 were administered a second dose, taking the number of people given a second shot of the vaccine to 26,540.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner of the city, said that the Union government has permitted vaccination at 29 major private hospitals in Mumbai.

Till now, besides government and civic-run hospitals and COVID-19 centres, only three private hospitals were permitted to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the city.