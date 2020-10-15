Mumbai Man Performs Stunt On Social Media And Gets Noticed, By Cops

A man was seen performing a handstand on the top-floor ledge of a high-rise building in Mumbai

A case has been registered against three people for performing stunts on a ledge of a high-rise building in the western suburb of Kandivali in Mumbai, police said today.

A video of dangerous stunts being performed on the ledge of the top-most floor of the 23-storey Bharat SRA building went viral on social media and came to the notice of the local police, an official said.

While one of the men is seen performing stunts, two others are seen shooting the video, which was later uploaded on Instagram, he said.

The video, widely shared on social media, shows a young man sipping an energy drink, sitting on the edge of the 23rd floor of the building. He then jumps on to the ledge next to it, barely two feet in width, and performs handstand as his associates film the stunt.

An FIR under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the trio and no arrests have been made so far, the official added.

Several people die every year while attempting stunts while taking selfies and making videos with an aim to get instant fame on social media. In 2018, a man was hit by a train in Hyderabad as he was trying to take a selfie right next to railway track.

(Inputs from PTI)

