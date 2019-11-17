Mumbai Men Allegedly Show Nude Pics To 19-Year-Old, Arrested

"The victim is also an event management professional," said Mumbai police (Representational)

Two professionals working in an event management firm were arrested for allegedly showing nude photographs to a 19-year-old woman, Mumbai police said on Sunday.

Police identified them as Sanjay Kumar Gupta, 42 and Sachin Kadam, 35, residents of Kalyan and Andheri respectively.

"The victim is also an event management professional based in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. She was told by a friend to meet Gupta for help in expanding her business," police said.

Sanjay Kumar Gupta called the 19-year-old to Kurla railway station on Friday where the two were joined by Sachin Kadam, he added.

"Gupta and Kadam showed her a nude photograph and indulged in obscene talk, asking her to take part in a nude event. The victim called her parents who arrived there, beat up the two accused and handed them over to the police," the official said.

Sanjay Kumar Gupta and Sachin Kadam have been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

