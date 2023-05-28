Mumbai Man Sentenced To 2 Years In Jail For Molesting Peruvian Tourist

The accused has been sentenced to two years in jail. (Representational image)

A court in Mumbai has sentenced a 19-year-old man to two years in jail for molesting a Peruvian woman who was touring the city, police said on Saturday.

The metropolitan court in Mazgaon on Friday convicted the accused and sentenced him to two years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, an official from Byculla police station said.

The accused had molested a 38-year-old woman from Peru who was on a solo trip in the city in March this year, and was staying in a guest house where he worked as a manager, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused kept visiting the woman's room, insisted that she click selfies with him and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, the official said.

The police took the help of a translator to get information from the woman and booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.