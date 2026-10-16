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Mumbai Cops Give CJP Permission For 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Rally At Azad Maidan Today

The rally has been organised to express solidarity with party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, the CJP said in a press release.

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Mumbai Cops Give CJP Permission For 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Rally At Azad Maidan Today
The organisers have declared that the protest will take place at Azad Maidan only, police said.
Mumbai:

Mumbai police has granted permission to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to organise its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan on Friday, an official said.

Permission has been given for Azad Maidan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya said on Thursday.

The organisers have declared that the protest will take place at Azad Maidan only, the DCP added.

Another official said permission was granted since Azad Maidan is a designated protest site.

The rally has been organised to express solidarity with party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, the CJP said in a press release.

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday after entering Jantar Mantar in the national capital and raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The arrests came a day after the Union home ministry withdrew Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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