Mumbai Building Collapse Updates: 2 People Dead, 5 Rescued From Debris

Mumbai building collapse: National Disaster Response Force personnel are at the site looking for survivors. Fire trucks and ambulances are also on the spot

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: July 16, 2019 13:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Building Collapse Updates: 2 People Dead, 5 Rescued From Debris

Mumbai building collapse: Rescue teams are on site trying to search for survivors

Mumbai: 

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's crowded Dongri neighbourhood this afternoon, leaving two dead and at least 40-50 people trapped under debris. National Disaster Response Force personnel are at the site looking for survivors. Fire trucks and ambulances are also on the spot. The area, full of dilapidated buildings on narrow lanes, was also flooded in heavy rain in the past weeks. The authorities said this was a "level 2" incident - while level 1 is the most serious under the system that measures the severity of a building collapse.

Here are the updates on the Dongri building collapse:


Jul 16, 2019
13:38 (IST)
Jul 16, 2019
13:36 (IST)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a shelter at the nearby Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School
Jul 16, 2019
13:32 (IST)
Two people have died in the incident, the BMC's disaster management cell said
Jul 16, 2019
13:10 (IST)
Crowds have formed a human chain of sorts to pass down small debris by hand towards the outer area of the neighbourhood
Jul 16, 2019
13:07 (IST)
The NDRF has now deployed another team to speed up rescue operations
Jul 16, 2019
13:04 (IST)
The rescue teams' job has been made more difficult by the fact that the lanes are too narrow for ambulances, fire trucks or any other vehicles from entering. The rescue teams have to remove the debris with their own hands, as they cannot get in a vehicle that can lift the rubble

Jul 16, 2019
13:02 (IST)
"We heard a loud noise. Everybody shouted, 'building is falling, building is falling'. I ran. It felt like a big earthquake," a teenager who saw the building fall told NDTV.

Another eyewitness said that the building that collapsed was around 80-100 years old
No more content

Trending

Mumbai building collapseDongri building collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Garima AbrolMumbaiKarnataka CrisisPakistan AirspaceLunar EclipseLive TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimeRealme XAmazon SaleLunar EclipsePrime Day

................................ Advertisement ................................