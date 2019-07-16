Mumbai Building Collapse Updates: 2 People Dead, 5 Rescued From Debris

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's crowded Dongri neighbourhood this afternoon, leaving two dead and at least 40-50 people trapped under debris. National Disaster Response Force personnel are at the site looking for survivors. Fire trucks and ambulances are also on the spot. The area, full of dilapidated buildings on narrow lanes, was also flooded in heavy rain in the past weeks. The authorities said this was a "level 2" incident - while level 1 is the most serious under the system that measures the severity of a building collapse.
Here are the updates on the Dongri building collapse:
Extremely aggrieved by the building collapse in Dongri. @MumbaiPolice is trying its best to enable a smooth rescue operation. We request citizens to please cooperate and stay away from the spot to facilitate rescue operations.- CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019