7 Injured As Part Of Old Residential Building Collapses In Mumbai

Seven people were injured after a portion of an old residential building collapsed in central Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.
The incident took place at the single-storey Fanuswala Building in the Madanpura area. As per primary information, a portion of its first floor collapsed at 12.48 pm, they said, without specifying how old the building was.
#WATCH मुंबई: मदनपुरा इलाके में स्थित फानूसवाला बिल्डिंग का एक हिस्सा ढह जाने की घटना सामने आई है। सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है। pic.twitter.com/HtunJwOq2k— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 22, 2025
Seven people were injured and rushed to two hospitals, a civic official said.
Four fire engines were at the spot, and the work of removing debris was underway, a fire brigade official said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
