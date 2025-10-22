Advertisement
7 Injured As Part Of Old Residential Building Collapses In Mumbai

Four fire engines were at the spot, and the work of removing debris was underway, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place at the single-storey Fanuswala Building in the Madanpura area.
Mumbai:

Seven people were injured after a portion of an old residential building collapsed in central Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.

The incident took place at the single-storey Fanuswala Building in the Madanpura area. As per primary information, a portion of its first floor collapsed at 12.48 pm, they said, without specifying how old the building was.

Seven people were injured and rushed to two hospitals, a civic official said.

Four fire engines were at the spot, and the work of removing debris was underway, a fire brigade official said.  

