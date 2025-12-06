Mumbai Airport Introduces Extra Measures To Cope With IndiGo Cancellations

As disruptions across the IndiGo network continue, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai saw 146 cancellations until 8 pm on Saturday. The cancellations include 70 arrivals and 76 departures. IndiGo operates nearly 400 flights daily from the Mumbai Airport.

Airports like the CSMIA, one of the busiest in the country, have seen huge pressure as IndiGo operates the maximum number of flights from the airport. Passengers who have had to wait for long hours at the airport are being looked after by the airport management team to ensure their difficulties are minimised. A dedicated task force has been established by the airport to retrieve passenger bags. This has become a major logistical challenge with hundreds of cancellations.

Mumbai Airport has implemented a range of initiatives to support passengers stranded at the terminal due to flight cancellations and operational disruptions. These measures have been implemented to enhance passenger comfort, provide clear information and ensure seamless logistics management during these challenging circumstances. Indigo cancelled nearly 37% flights from the airport till 8 pm on Saturday.

Passenger Comfort And Amenities

Seating Arrangements

Additional chairs have been placed at multiple locations across both terminals to ensure passengers have ample seating while waiting.

Refreshments

Complimentary refreshments are being served to stranded passengers to help ease their wait.

Additional Duty Terminal Managers and Customer Service Executives (CSEs) have been deployed at both Terminals to facilitate passenger movement and cater to passenger needs.

Airport concessionaires/outlets have been instructed to maintain sufficient supplies of food and beverages for passenger convenience.

The airport is also actively monitoring product pricing to ensure fairness.

Passenger Assistance And Information

Dedicated Terminal Gates

Special gates have been set up to expedite the exit process for passengers affected by flight cancellations. Airport Terminal Operations, airline representatives and CISF personnel are stationed at these gates to expedite the process.

24/7 Information Help Desk

The terminal help desk is being manned round the clock, offering clear and timely information to passengers in need of support.

Flight Information Display System (FIDS)

FIDS are updated regularly with the latest available information from the airline, helping passengers stay informed despite limited updates.

24/7 Medical support

Mumbai Airport's medical team is also on standby and available around the clock to provide assistance to any passenger requiring medical attention.

Cleanliness And Sanitation

Deployment of additional housekeeping staff: Additional housekeeping staff have been assigned to maintain cleanliness throughout the terminal and promptly clear garbage, minimising inconvenience for passengers.

Special attention to passenger facilities: Considering the passenger volume in the terminal, continuous cleaning is being carried out with special focus on female toilets and baby care facilities to ensure hygiene standards are maintained.

Baggage Retrieval Taskforce

A dedicated taskforce has been established by the airport, comprising Terminal Operations (both T1 & T2), Airport Baggage Operations, MIAL Security, CISF and IndiGo Airline staff, that is focused on retrieving checked-in baggage from cancelled flights and ensuring prompt processing to reduce inconvenience to passengers.

Airside Support

Due to the uncertainty surrounding flight connections, frequent rescheduling and limited information, operational challenges such as stand availability and scheduling management have arisen. However, the airport team is actively working to obtain clearer updates and manage airside operations effectively.

Stranded Aircraft

Despite space constraints at Mumbai Airport, special parking arrangements have been made to accommodate approximately 25 grounded IndiGo aircraft.

Landside Management

Additional traffic marshals have been deployed by the airport to ensure smooth passenger movement at the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) and while exiting the Terminals.

The CSMIA authorities have also advised passengers to track the status of their flights before heading to the airport. The airport's Adani OneApp is also providing real-time information to help passengers booked on IndiGo plan their travel or search for alternatives.

Amid ongoing flight disruptions, passengers travelling through the Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore and Guwahati airports can use the Adani OneApp to get real-time flight updates through Adani OneApp - download now or visit the website www.adanione.com and check your flight status before you head to the airport.

Click To Track Your Flights:

App Link: https://bit.ly/48pYMYk

Website: https://bit.ly/48Fg42C