2 Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai, Rescue On

Further details are awaited.

Several people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village on Saturday morning.

Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav said that two people have been rescued and two are likely to be trapped.

"We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. Two people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them," Jadhav told ANI.

Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said that rescue operations are underway.

"The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. The NDRF team is here, rescue operations are underway," Shinde said.

Earlier on July 20, parts of the balcony of a building named Rubina Manzil collapsed in the Grand Road area of Mumbai, in which one person died and 13 others were injured.

The incident took place at 11 am on July 20, close to the Grant Road Railway Station.

The continuous rainfall in Maharashtra has brought Mumbai to a standstill, disrupting public transport services and causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra on July 28.

Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities, including Mumbai.





