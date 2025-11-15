Navi Mumbai Airport To Begin Commercial Flights On Christmas

Mumbai's second airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, will begin commercial operations soon.

Budget airline Akasa Air has announced its first flights from the Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25, 2025.

"Thrilled to announce the launch of our operations from the all-new @navimumairport (NMIA)! Our maiden flight from Delhi to Navi Mumbai will land at NMI on 25th December 2025, marking a historic milestone. With this, Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to commence operations from NMIA. Get ready to enjoy the Akasa experience from Navi Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Goa and Kochi," the airline said in a post on its X handle.

The first Akasa flight to Navi Mumbai Airport will commence from the national capital New Delhi. Other airlines like Air India Express and Indigo have also planned to commence operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport by the end of the year.

"Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, is set to commence operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) connecting directly with four Indian cities, marking a pivotal moment in the airline's expansion journey and India's aviation narrative. As part of its inaugural schedule, Akasa Air will operate the maiden flight between Delhi and Navi Mumbai International Airport on 25th December 2025. This will be followed by the commencement of scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa (eff. 25th December 2025), Delhi and Kochi (eff. 26th December 2025), and Ahmedabad (eff. 31st December 2025)," the airline added in a statement.

"The commencement of operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark moment for Akasa Air and a defining step in India's aviation evolution. NMIA will serve as a key enabler in establishing a dual-airport ecosystem that enhances connectivity, reliability, and choice for travellers," Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said.

Indigo will also start operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25 and will connect NMIA to ten cities across India. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin, and Mangalore are likely to be the initial cities to be connected to NMIA.

Indigo plans to expand operations, progressively, at NMIA by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.