Portion Of 4-Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai's Dongri, No Casualties

This is a building namely Noor Villa, there were so many cracks in it, funds were being arranged, but repair work did not happen and a portion of this building collapsed today, the Congress MLA said.

Read Time: 1 min
The fire department personnel and others are working to clear the debris.

Mumbai:

A portion of a four-storey building collapsed in the Dongri area of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Thursday night.

According to officials, there have been no causalities.

The fire department personnel and others are working to clear the debris.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Amin Patel alleged that there were many cracks in the building.

"This is a building namely Noor Villa, there were so many cracks in it, funds were being arranged, but repair work did not happen and a portion of this building collapsed today. There is no casualties as per fire brigade and Police. BMC, Police and fire brigade are working to clear the debris," the Congress MLA said.

More information is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Mumbai, Mumbai Building Collapse
