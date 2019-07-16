Four-Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai's Dongri, 40-50 Feared Trapped

The four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri neighbourhood

At least 40-50 people are feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's crowded Dongri neighbourhood this afternoon.

Two large teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site, looking for survivors. The area, full of dilapidated buildings on narrow lanes, was also flooded in heavy rain in the past weeks.

Ambulances and fire trucks have arrived.

In videos of the rescue operation, NDRF personnel are seen trying to remove concrete blocks as they probe the openings amid the debris for signs of life.

The authorities said this was a "level 2" incident - while level 1 is the most serious under the system that measures the severity of a building collapse.

Crowds thronged about the narrow lanes - where it would be extremely difficult for heavy machines to reach - and formed a human chain of sorts to pass down small debris by hand towards the outer area of the neighbourhood.

