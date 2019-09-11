Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Arrested For Masturbating Before Woman: Cops

Police said the woman showed "courage" and clicked the photo of the accused. (Representational)

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman waiting for a cab in suburban Malad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened late night on September 1 near Chincholi Bunder bus stop on New Link Road. The woman was on her way home when the accused, later identified as Mohammed Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon, pulled over and asked her to sit inside, a police official said.

While the woman ignored him, the autorickshaw driver allegedly unzipped his pant and started masturbating, he said.

"The woman showed courage and clicked the accused. She also called up her mother even as the accused fled the spot," he said.

On the complaint registered by the woman and her mother, Bangur Nagar police registered a case under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, the official said.

Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue.

He was handed over to Bangur Nagar police for further investigation.

