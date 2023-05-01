Man Assaults Doctor, Abuses Female Attendant At Mumbai Hospital, Arrested

As the accused tried to flee, security guards overpowered him. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a male doctor and abusing a female attendant in the radiology department of the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Shahid Rashid Sheikh had come to the hospital along with his wife for sonography. The on-duty attendant warned him against jumping the queue and asked him to wait for his turn. However, Sheikh became aggressive and threatened the attendant with dire consequences, an official said.

When the doctor tried to intervene, Sheikh slapped him and also hit him on his hands. As he tried to flee, security guards overpowered him.

He is arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 332 (causing hurt to an on-duty public servant), and 353 (assault on public servant), the official added.

