"Blanket Ban Not Appropriate": Maharashtra Plans Social Media Policy For Minors

In a move to address growing concerns over the effects of digital technology on children, the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday that it will formulate a comprehensive policy to regulate social media use by minors, drawing on findings from a high-level expert task force.

The announcement was made in the State Legislative Assembly by Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, who emphasised that while the digital world offers educational benefits, the rising influence of social media, online gaming and digital content on children requires structured oversight.

Expert Task Force To Chart The Path

The government had constituted a task force on February 2 to study the multi-faceted impact of social media and online gaming on minors including psychological, physical, educational and advertising-related effects. The panel has been given a three-month deadline to submit its recommendations.

"The task force is examining the extent of social media usage among minors and its implications," Shelar told legislators, adding that it is also reviewing regulatory practices both nationally and internationally.

Based on the panel's report, the state will consider policy options including reforms to existing information technology laws, age-verification mechanisms, screen time limits, and digital safety education integrated into school curricula. Awareness and training programmes targeting students, teachers and parents are also under discussion.

No Blanket Ban, Balanced Approach Preferred

The state government rejected calls for an outright ban on social media use among youths. "A blanket prohibition on mobile phones or internet use for individuals under 18 would not be appropriate, a balanced approach is necessary," he told the Assembly.

Context Within National And State Trends

Maharashtra's initiative comes amid a broader national conversation on how to protect children online. At the central government level, parliament discussions have highlighted the need for stronger regulatory measures including age verification, parental controls, time limits and safer platform environments, under India's existing Information Technology rules.

Elsewhere in India, other states have also debated restrictions on social media use for minors. For example, Karnataka's recent proposal to ban children under 16 from certain platforms has sparked debate about enforceability and privacy concerns.