Uddhav Thackeray Orders Strict Action Against Vandalism At Dr BR Ambedkar's House

Matunga police have registered an FIR in the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he has instructed police to take strict action against those involved in vandalism at Dr BR Ambedkar's house ''Rajgruh'' in Mumbai.

Terming the incident as "shocking", Mr Thackeray said the government will not tolerate insult of Rajgruh, located in Dadar area of Mumbai.

"The premises is not just a sacred place for Ambedkarites, but the entire society. Ambedkar preserved all his writings in this premises. This is like a pilgrimage centre for all Maharashtrians," he said.

"The government will not tolerate insult of Rajgruh, and I have asked the police to ensure strict action against the culprits," the chief minister said.

Mr Ambedkar lived in Rajgruh for nearly two decades. The house is located close to his memorial ''Chaityabhoomi''.

Two persons threw stones on glass windows, and damaged CCTV cameras and potted plants at the house on Tuesday night, a police official said.

CCTV footage from the erstwhile home of the Constitution architect shows a person smashing flower pots in the compound before fleeing, the official said.

Located at Hindu Colony in Dadar, the heritage bungalow houses the Ambedkar Museum where Babasaheb's books, portrait, ashes, vessels and other artefacts are kept.