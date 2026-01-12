Will Raj Thackeray Tie-Up Dent His Moderate Image? Uddhav Thackeray's Reply

The BJP should show one election in which they did not raise the Hindu-Muslim issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray told NDTV in an exclusive interview with NDTV days ahead of the high-voltage election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"I challenge the BJP to show one election in which they did not raise the Hindu-Muslim issue. This is a municipal election on civic issues. Why bring up religion and language differences?" he asked. Thackeray was speaking to NDTV's Executive Editor Jitendra Dixit.

Thackeray has joined hands with the estranged cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, for the BMC election. Asked if this alliance will dent his image of a leader who softened Shiv Sena's hardline perception, Thackeray said, "No, because people know me... I am speaking to you in Hindi; we have never opposed any language. We all live together. Whenever an adversity strikes, our Shivsainiks do not ask anyone about their caste or religion."

Targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said, "Devendra Fadnavis distinguishes between Hindu and Marathi. When I say a Marathi will become the Mayor, he says a Hindu will take the post. Our fight is against this mindset," he said.

Asked if his alliance with Raj Thackeray will last, he replied, "When we were not together, you had questions. Now we are together, why are you worrying about the future?"

Thackeray was also asked why the Sena (UBT) is not contesting the BMC polls in alliance with its Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). "Maha Vikas Aghadi was not formed (for this election), but still, we are not criticising each other. Mahayuti (NDA alliance) is there, but still they are criticising each other," he said.