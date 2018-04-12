Kamala Mills Fire: Owners Denied Bail; Relief For 2 Employees

A devastating fire at the two rooftop pubs in Kamala Mills Compound in central Mumbai had claimed 14 lives on December 29 last year.
Additional Sessions Judge S V Yarlagadda refused bail to '1 Above' owners Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, and Mojo's Bistro co-owner Yug Pathak.
The judge, however, granted bail to '1 Above' managers Kewin Baba and Libson Lopez.
The court had last month refused bail to Mojo's Bistro co-owner Yug Tulli.
The police had arrested 14 persons in the case, including owners of the two restaurants and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), for alleged negligence.
Patrons could not escape because illegal alterations had blocked exits, it alleged.