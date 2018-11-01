Kamala Mills Fire: Bombay High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Pub Owners

The Kamala Mills fire in Lower Parel area of Mumbai killed 14 and left several injured. (File)

The Bombay High Court today rejected the bail pleas of the owners of two eateries in central Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound which were gutted in a fire last December.

The fire at two rooftop restaurants -- Mojo's Bistro and '1 Above' -- at Kamala Mills Compound in central Mumbai on December 29, 2017 claimed 14 lives.

Justice Prakash Naik dismissed the bail applications filed by Yug Pathak, owner of Mojo Bistro, and the owners of 1Above pub - Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijit Mankar.

The four accused were arrested in January and are in judicial custody at present.

In February, the police filed its chargesheet against 12 accused, including owners of the two restaurants where the fire broke out, owner of the Kamala Mills compound and BMC officials.

In May, the high court granted bail to Ramesh Gowani and Ravi Bhandari - owners of Kamala Mills compound - after observing that they cannot be held liable for acts of the restaurant owners.