How A Traffic Signal Was Lucky For Motorists When Mumbai Bridge Collapsed

A taxi driver, who was near the Mumbai bridge that collapsed, escaped.

A traffic signal at a junction near a foot overbridge (FOB), a major part of which caved in on Thursday evening in Mumbai, proved lucky for a large for a number of motorists who were waiting at the signal which was red at the time of the collapse.

Without the signal at red, motorists would have passed under the bridge near the CSMT railway station, a global heritage site, when a part of it came crashing at around 7.30 pm on Thursday.

The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

An eyewitness, who was waiting at the signal, said, "We all were waiting impatiently at the signal as it was red. Before the signal turned green, the bridge came down along with people on it. Had the signal turned green earlier, the situation would have been worse."

"It is the time when entire Mumbai rushes to CSMT to return home. We also wanted to reach home early, but now I feel relieved that the signal was red. Otherwise, I could have been injured as well," he said.

A taxi driver, who was near the bridge when the bridge collapsed, had a providential escape, though his vehicle suffered damage.

Vehicles behind him stopped in time, thereby avoiding a bigger tragedy.

At least six people were killed and over 30 injured in the overbridge collapse, officials said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.