Foot Overbridge In Mumbai's Matunga Closed After Cracks Discovered

A foot overbridge connected to Mumbai's Matunga railway station on the Central Railway line has been shut for public after cracks were found in it, civic officials said.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC decided to close this foot overbridge for people last week.



"The Matunga (west) foot overbridge connected to the railway station was shut for public use last week after cracks were found on it. BMC's bridge department will soon come out with an inspection report in this regard," a ward official said.



Any decision regarding its repair or re-opening will be taken as per the report, he added.



On July 3, a portion of Gokhale road overbridge had collapsed over the railway tracks at Andheri station, which left five people injured, including a 36-year-old woman who died few days later. The incident had paralysed the Western Railway's local train services on that day and also hit the operations of some long-distance trains.



On July 15, the Western Railway had stopped the suburban train operations after a citizen alerted it about a "huge leakage" in Khar subway. After the call, the Western Railway engineers had carried out an inspection of the leakage site.



