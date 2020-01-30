2 Injured As Part Of Under-Construction Overbridge Collapses In Mumbai

The incident took place at Bainganwadi junction near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, the official said.

Two persons, who were standing near the under-construction FOB, sustained injuries in the incident.

Mumbai:

Two persons were injured after a portion of an under-construction foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed in suburban Mankhurd early on Thursday, an official said.

"Two persons, who were standing near the under-construction FOB, sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," he said.

One of the injured was discharged after primary treatment, while the other person is still being treated at the hospital, the official added.
 

Comments
