'Feel Sorry,' Says Singer Aditya Narayan, Out On Bail After Car Accident

Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, allegedly hit an autorickshaw on the Lokhandwala Back Road in suburban Andheri yesterday, leaving two persons injured. He is now out on bail.
"It was an unfortunate accident and I feel sorry for what had happened... Soon after the accident, I took the driver and a woman passenger in the auto rickshaw to Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where they are recuperating," Aditya Narayan said in a statement.
Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), the passenger, were injured in the accident.
Aditya Narayan said that he would bear their medical expenses.
He was released on bail as the offences are bailable.