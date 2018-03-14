"Feel Sorry," Says Singer Aditya Narayan, Out On Bail After Car Accident Aditya Narayan allegedly hit an autorickshaw on the Lokhandwala Back Road in suburban Andheri yesterday, leaving two persons injured.

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya, who was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into an autorickshaw, on Wednesday said it was an "unfortunate" accident and he was sorry about it.



Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, allegedly hit an autorickshaw on the Lokhandwala Back Road in suburban Andheri yesterday, leaving two persons injured. He is now out on bail.



"It was an unfortunate accident and I feel sorry for what had happened... Soon after the accident, I took the driver and a woman passenger in the auto rickshaw to Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where they are recuperating," Aditya Narayan said in a statement.



Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), the passenger, were injured in the accident.



Aditya Narayan said that he would bear their medical expenses.



Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.



He was released on bail as the offences are bailable.



