Growth Rate Of Coronavirus Cases Decreasing In Mumbai: Civic Body Data

Mumbai reported nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday (File)

The growth rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is decreasing with every passing day, the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows.

As of Wednesday, the city had reported 69,625 infection cases and a death count of 3,962.

But the average doubling rate of cases - the number of days during which cases double - has now crossed 40 days, while the average growth rate of cases has dropped to 1.72 per cent, the civic body said today.

On June 24, the doubling rate of infection cases stood at 41 days from 30 days on June 16, while the average growth rate declined to1.72 per cent from 2.30 per cent on June 17, it said.

"While on one hand, a positive growth is being reported in the average doubling rate, the average growth percentage is also reporting a decline every day. Both these things are definitely comforting for Mumbaikars," the BMC release stated.

The city reported its first coronavirus patient on March 11 and after initial slow growth, there was a sharp spike in cases, especially when the virus spread to slum areas of Worli, Dharavi, Deonar, Govandi and other suburbs.

On March 22, the doubling rate was just three days. It went on improving from five days on April 15, ten days on May 12, twenty days on June 2 to 30 days on June 16.

Among 24 wards of the city, H-east ward has the highest doubling rate of 97 days. The ward includes areas such as Bandra East and Khar East. It is followed by G-north ward (Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi) with the doubling rate of 91 days.

R-central (Borivali)and T (Mulund) wards have the lowest doubling rate of 20 days.

H-east ward has the lowest patient growth rate of 0.7 per cent in the city, followed by G-north ward and E wards with 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent growth rate.

As per the BMC data, the growth rate in 17 wards is less than 2 per cent. T and R-Central wards have the highest growth rate of 3.6 per cent in the city.