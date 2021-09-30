Cops Rescue 9-Year-Old Girl Made To Work As Domestic Help In Mumbai

Police rescued a 9-year-old girl allegedly forced to do domestic work in Mumbai (Representational)

The Mumbai Police rescued a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly forced to do domestic work, and arrested a businessman who had brought the minor from Bihar to work at his house in Mumbai, an official said today.

According to the police, the accused, 29-year-old Irfan Haider and his mother brought the girl to Mumbai from Bihar's Muzaffarpur two months ago to do domestic work for six people.

The police recently received a video, in which the girl was seen cleaning the staircase and removing garbage from the man's two-storey house at Netaji Nagar in Mumbai's suburban Santacruz, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

"After watching the video, we were shocked that a nine-year-old was made to work for a family of six people. We tried to contact the child's mother in Bihar, but couldn't get through to her," inspector Manoj Shinde from Vakola police station in Mumbai said.

The official said Irfan Haider told the police that they had brought the girl from Bihar to do domestic work.

The man's mother told the police that the girl's mother had willingly handed her over to them as the child's father was an alcoholic and would allegedly beat her up, he said.

The girl was rescued on Wednesday night and sent to St Catherine children's home in suburban Andheri, he said, adding that a special team will be sent to Bihar to take her back to her family.

The police arrested Irfan Haider today under relevant sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, while his mother is wanted in the case, the official said.



