Cops Get Hoax Call About Threat At Mumbai Airport, File Case Over False Alarm: Report

An unidentified person made a threat call to the Mumbai police's traffic control room and claimed that the lives of 19 people at the international airport in Mumbai were in danger, an official said today.

After receiving the call on Tuesday afternoon, the police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squad and a quick response team rushed to the airport and searched the premises.

They also alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), but nothing suspicious was found, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The caller, who is yet to be traced, claimed that the "lives of 19 people of a department" at the Sahar international airport in Mumbai were in danger, the official told Press Trust of India, without divulging any further details.

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 505(1)(b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and efforts were on to arrest the caller, he said.



