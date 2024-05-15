Complaint Against BJP MP Navneet Rana's Domestic Help For Stealing Rs 2 Lakh Cash

File photo

BJP's Amravati Lok Sabha candidate Navneet Rana's domestic help has allegedly stolen cash amounting to Rs two lakh from her residence in Mumbai's Khar, city police said on Wednesday.

Mumbai police have registered a complaint of theft against the accused help identified as Arjun Mukhiya who hails from Bihar and is currently not traceable.

"A complaint of theft at the residence of BJP Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate from Amravati, Navneet Rana was registered at Khar Police Station against Arjun Mukhiya-the servant of Navneet Rana's husband Ravi Rana. Arjun Mukhiya is a resident of Bihar and he is absconding after stealing Rs 2 lakh cash from her flat in Mumbai's Khar," said Mumbai Police.

More details are awaited.

The Lok Sabha election in Amravati constituency was concluded on April 26 in Phase 2.

Amravati Lok Sabha constituency consists of six assembly seats - Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur, Melghat and Achalpur.

