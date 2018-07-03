'Citizens Stranded, Governance Collapsed In Mumbai', Says Rahul Gandhi

A section of a bridge caved in at Andheri station following heavy rain, leaving five people injured.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that civic governance had "collapsed" in Mumbai with the flooding of streets and the collapse of a part of a bridge at Andheri station.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas since morning, throwing normal life out of gear. The road overbridge collapsed in Andheri and crippled the Western Railway's local train services.

"The streets are flooded, citizens stranded, bridges collapsing...Civic governance has collapsed. My thoughts are with the citizens of Mumbai. Stay safe!", Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Five people were injured in the bridge collapse, the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, adding that two of them were critically injured.

Railway Minister Piyush Goel also ordered the probe to be completed in a few days.

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.