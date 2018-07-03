Part Of Bridge Collapses At Mumbai's Andheri Station, Trains Hit

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: A part of Gokhale bridge connecting Andheri East and West collapsed

A section of a bridge caved in at Andheri station in Mumbai this morning following incessant rain, hitting train traffic. The Gokhale bridge connects Andheri East and Andheri West stations and is used by thousands of commuters each day. A part of it crashed around 7.30 am, also ripping off overhead wires which were left on the tracks.



Traffic at the bridge has been stopped and trains on the western line have been affected.



Officials said the debris has to be removed and the wires fixed before trains could resume.



Firemen worked in the rain at the Andheri bridge collapse, trying to see if anyone was trapped in the debris.





Reports suggested a traffic jam building up in the area.It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since last night and parts of the city are waterlogged. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain in the next 48 hours.

A National Disaster Response Force team has reached the spot.