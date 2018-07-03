Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Andheri Bridge Collapses, Train Ops On Halt

A portion of the Andheri West bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday obstructing train operations. Local trains on Western Suburban Line have been affected due to technical reasons between Andheri and Vile Parle. BMC fire brigade as well as RPF staff and officers have been rushed to the spot for support, the Mumbai police said. Police officials are also checking if some people are trapped under the debris.
Here are the LIVE updates of the Andheri bridge collapse in Mumbai:
Crowd management machinery has been strengthened on Central Railway at all major stations from Ghatkopar onwards. Harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel freely, says Central Railway
Part of Road Over Bridge collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station on South end towards Vile Parle . OHE damaged. Traffic on all lines is held up. #WRUpdates@drmbct- Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 3, 2018
Part of Road Over Bridge collapses in Andheri: Two people injured in the incident. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/j3kRVyzEmF- ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018
Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too.Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above & below the bridge is stopped for now pic.twitter.com/LMcKmwyDCh- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018