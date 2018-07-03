Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Andheri Bridge Collapses, Train Ops On Halt

A portion of the Andheri West bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday obstructing train operations. Local trains on Western Suburban Line have been affected due to technical reasons between Andheri and Vile Parle. BMC fire brigade as well as RPF staff and officers have been rushed to the spot for support, the Mumbai police said. Police officials are also checking if some people are trapped under the debris.



Here are the LIVE updates of the Andheri bridge collapse in Mumbai: