Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Andheri Bridge Collapses, Train Ops On Halt

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: July 03, 2018 09:16 IST
Mumbai: 

A portion of the Andheri West bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday obstructing train operations. Local trains on Western Suburban Line have been affected due to technical reasons between Andheri and Vile Parle. BMC fire brigade as well as RPF staff and officers have been rushed to the spot for support, the Mumbai police said.  Police officials are also checking if some people are trapped under the debris.
 

 

 

Here are the LIVE updates of the Andheri bridge collapse in Mumbai: 


Jul 03, 2018
09:04 (IST)

Crowd management machinery has been strengthened on Central Railway at all major stations from Ghatkopar onwards. Harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel freely, says Central Railway

Jul 03, 2018
09:03 (IST)
Traffic on all lines held up, says Western Railway 


Jul 03, 2018
08:56 (IST)
Two people injured in the incident, reports news agency ANI. NDRF team reaches spot




Jul 03, 2018
08:49 (IST)
Thousands are said to be stranded at local stations in the city

Jul 03, 2018
08:46 (IST)
NDRF team has been rushed to the spot along with 4 fire brigade vehicles. Mumbai police officials have said that they are checking if some people are trapped under the debris.
Jul 03, 2018
08:43 (IST)
Traffic above and below bridge stopped, says Mumbai Police 


