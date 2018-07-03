Mumbai Bridge That Collapsed Had Design Flaw, Says Minister: 10 Points

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Heavy rain delayed flights and affected train services in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Rain in Mumbai today slowed down traffic, hit trains and led to a bridge collapsing at Andheri station in the morning. At least five people were injured, two critically, as a section of the Gokhale bridge connecting two busy train stops and used by thousands of commuters each day, crashed following incessant rain. The bridge collapse was held up as an example of the annual civic nightmare in India's financial capital during rain.