Mumbai Bridge That Collapsed Had Design Flaw, Says Minister: 10 Points

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Heavy rain delayed flights and affected train services in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Rain in Mumbai today slowed down traffic, hit trains and led to a bridge collapsing at Andheri station in the morning. At least five people were injured, two critically, as a section of the Gokhale bridge connecting two busy train stops and used by thousands of commuters each day, crashed following incessant rain. The bridge collapse was held up as an example of the annual civic nightmare in India's financial capital during rain.
Here are the top 10 updates on Andheri bridge collapse
The 40-year-old foot overbridge crumbled around 7.30 am, ripping off overhead wires and blocking train services on one of three main railway lines into the city. Traffic at the bridge was stopped and trains, which are Mumbai's lifeline, were hit.
Commenting on the bridge collapse nine months after the Elphinstone Bridge collapse after which 23 were killed in a stampede, the minister said 445 such bridges will be assessed in a safety audit by an IIT director.
According to Mr Goyal, around 700 railway workers are at work, trying to fix the wires and restore train services.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was among those who tweeted, commenting that civic governance has "collapsed". He posted: "The streets are flooded, citizens stranded, bridges collapsing..... Civic governance has collapsed. My thoughts are with the citizens of Mumbai. Stay safe!"
Heavy rain delayed flights and schools and colleges in several parts of the city declared a holiday. Many students also couldn't make it to exams.
Mumbai's famous tiffin carriers 'Dabbawalas' also expressed their inability to operate as the train services were stopped in that part of the city.
Jet Airways, India's biggest private airline, announced a waiver on penalties for changing flights and refunds for passengers flying out of Mumbai.
Prominent residents of Mumbai took to social media to express their anger and frustration. "Andheri bridge collapse is yet another reminder of how pathetic Mumbai's infrastructure is. For a city that gives so much to the exchequer, we deserve better, if not best. #shame," tweeted actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.
The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours. The rain caused waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city.