'Can't Participate In Anti-National Activites...': IIT-Bombay To Students

IIT-Bombay students were among those who protested agaisnt the citizenship law and JNU attack (File)

Hostel residents at IIT-Bombay "shall not participate in any anti-national...or any other undesirable activities", the institute's Dean of Student Affairs said in a mail sent this morning. However, the letter, which also cautions students against "anti-social activities", does not specify what constitutes "anti-national" activities.

IIT-Bombay students were among hundreds who gathered earlier this month at the city's iconic Gateway of India in a "spontaneous" protest against the brutal mob attack (as well as the controversial citizenship law and the NRC) on their counterparts in Delhi's JNU that left 34 people injured.

Similar protests also broke out last month - again including IIT Mumbai students - after what started as a peaceful protest march by students of Delhi's Jamia Millia University ended in a pitched battle with cops that left at least 60 injured.

Shortly after the attacks, faculty at IIT-Bombay came out in support of the "right to dissent and protest democratically within academic campuses" and outside.

"We see this as part of systematic attacks on all institutions in the country, including academic ones. We have watched with dismay the failure of universities and other academic institutes to protect their members..." the letter said, naming administrations of JNU, Aligarh Muslim University, Benaras Hindu University and even Jamia Millia Islamia.

The letter, signed by 141 faculty members, said it "reassert(ed) the right of freedom of expression the Constitution of India grants us".

A day before the JNU violence, a similar letter emerged from IIT-Kanpur, where the administration had been criticized for a probe into claims students protesting against the citizenship law had hurt sentiments.

The letter promised to stand by the students in "your attempts to express yourself in a responsible manner" after a controversy over students singing Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's song, labelled "anti-Hindu" by some students, at a protest last month.

The letters reflect a significant departure for IITs, or Indian Institutes of Technology, world-acclaimed institutions that have always been seen to be apolitical. However, like employees in any government-run institution, the IIT faculty has limited freedom to criticise central policies.

The Dean's letter also comes amid a chorus of allegations by activists and opposition parties that the ruling BJP seeks to stifle critics by labelling them "anti-national"; a claim the party also made ahead of elections in Delhi next month.

Also earlier this month the Economist Intelligence Unit, citing the "erosion of civil liberties", ranked India outside the top 50 in its Democracy Index.