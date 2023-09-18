IIT-Bombay Graduate Sets New Record With Rs 3.7 Crore International Job Offer

IIT-Bombay students accepted 16 job offers with annual incomes above Rs 1 crore.

In its recently concluded annual placement drive, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) bagged the institute's highest international job offer of Rs 3.7 crore per year. In an official release, IIT-Bombay also said that a student was placed within the country at a package of Rs 1.7 crore. This marks a substantial increase compared to last year's international offer of Rs 2.1 crore, while the domestic offer for the previous year was marginally higher at Rs 1.8 crore yearly.



The institute has not released the names of the students who have received these offers.

Sixteen job offers with annual salaries exceeding Rs 1 crore were accepted by IIT-Bombay students. They also accepted 194 of the 300 pre-placement offers, as per the release on 2022-23 placements.

There were 2,174 registered students for the campus placement period from July 2022 to June 2023, and 1,845 of them actively participated in placements, which is the highest number to date.

Students at IIT-Bombay received 65 overseas job offers this year from organisations with offices in the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. In contrast to the average offers that came during the 2021-2022 and 2020-2021placement seasons, which were respectively Rs 21.50 lakh per year and Rs 17.91 lakh per year, the average package made during the 2022-2023 placement season was Rs 21.82 lakh per year.

The engineering and technology sector witnessed the maximum number of placements, with 458 of them securing entry-level positions across 97 key engineering companies. Compared to last year, fewer students were hired in the information technology and software sectors this season. However, 302 students got job offers from over 88 companies in the IT/software sector. Trading, finance, and fintech companies were the main recruiters. This year, 76 vacancies were available from 32 financial service companies. Roles in product management, mobility, data science, analytics, and education were all in high demand

.

In total, 82 per cent of the students who actively participated in the 2022-23 placement drive were successfully placed. Nearly 90 per cent of students from BTech, dual-degree, and MTech programmes secured jobs.