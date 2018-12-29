40,000 Cops To Be Deployed In Mumbai On New Year's Eve For Women Safety

Special squads will also be deployed at many places in Mumbai to prevent harassment against women.

Over 40,000 police personnel will be deployed on the roads of Mumbai on the night of December 31 to ensure the safety of people celebrating the New Year, a senior official said on Saturday.

Special squads will also be deployed at many places in Mumbai to prevent harassment against women.

Police will be assisted by the State Reserve Police Force and the Home Guard. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will also be on alert on New Year's eve.

Crowded places in Mumbai are being checked by the Anti-Sabotage Squad and the BDDS ahead of December 31. The official added that marine patrolling will be stepped along the Mumbai coast.

As part of a special drive to prevent illegal activities during the New Year celebration, the Crime Branch carried out a search operation in Mumbai's suburban Andheri on Friday night and seized 945 bottles of imported foreign liquor worth Rs 16 lakh from a car.

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure, police said.