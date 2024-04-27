4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Hospital

The blaze started at 1:50pm in the rear part of WINS Hospital (Representational)

Four persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a hospital in Kandivali West in Mumbai on Saturday, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 1:50pm in the rear part of WINS Hospital, which is located in 30-storey 'Kesar Ashish' building near Mahavir Nagar, and was doused at 2:05pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

"Four persons sustained injuries in the fire that was confined to electrical wiring, installations and the compressor of the centralised air conditioning mechanism in the facility," he said.

Swadhin Mukhi (56) received 35-40 per cent burn injuries, Rajdeo (35) sustained 15 per cent burn injuries, while Narendra Maurya (45) and Sunil (35) had superficial burn wounds, he said.

"They have been hospitalised and their condition is stable as per doctors," the civic official said.

