3 Of Family Killed, 1 Injured In Navi Mumbai Gas Cylinder Blast Fire: Cops

Police reached the spot of the fire incident after the information and took stock of the situation.

Three members of the family, including a woman and two children, were killed while one was injured after a massive fire broke out at a general store and a residence following an explosion in three gas cylinders in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

The shopkeeper, identified as Ramesh, suffered injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital while his wife and two children died in an incident.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Navi Mumbai shared details about the incident and said, "We received information on October 30, around 8 that a fire broke out at a residence and Kirana store of an individual."

"Prima facie it was found that three gas cylinders had exploded in the Kirana store and caused fire in the shop and the residence. Two small 5 kg and a 12 kg cylinder had blasted. The wife of the injured (Manju) and two children died in the incident. Ramesh was injured in the case," said the ACP.

The official further said that Ramesh hailed from Rajasthan and had been living in Mumbai with his family. He said the injured was being treated at the Apollo Hospital.

Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane also spoke about the incident and said, "We reached the spot and doused the fire. The injured has been admitted to a hospital by locals. We doused the fire with the help of 2 fire tenders. Prima facie fire broke out due to explosion in gas cylinders but it is yet to be ascertained."

