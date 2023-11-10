3 Killed, 6 Injured In Multi-Car Crash At Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Three people were killed and six others injured on Thursday night after a speeding SUV rammed several vehicles at the toll plaza on Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, police said.

Police said the Toyota Innova car which was coming towards Bandra crashed into a Mercedes, just 100 meters before the toll post at around 10.15 pm. In an attempt to flee the scene, the car then hit several other vehicles at the toll queue.

Two women and one man were killed in the crash, they added.

"After colliding, the car sped up and hit two to three other vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six were damaged in the accident. Nine people have been injured, out of which three people have died. Two of the the six others injured are in a serious condition," said senior police officer Krishnakant Upadhyay.

The driver of the Toyota Innova, who also suffered minor injuries, has been arrested and his car has been seized.

The 5.6 kilometre long, eight-lane Bandra-Worli Sea Link which connects Bandra in West Mumbai to Worli in South Mumbai. has seen several car crashes in the recent months.