Video: Lamborghini Urus Driven At 250 kmph On Mumbai Sea Link, Car Seized

A multi-crore yellow Lamborghini Urus was seized, and a case was filed against its driver for speeding the luxury car at 250 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The action by the police was taken after a video of the car being driven at high speed was shared on the social media platform Instagram. The clip shows the Lamborghini overtaking multiple cars on the sea link - where the speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour.
The seized car has a registration number of Haryana - HR 70 F 1945.
The driver was identified as Faiz Adanwala (36), a resident of Khar West.
The investigation revealed that the luxury car is registered in the name of 'Super Well Comtrade Private Limited', and its owner is reportedly Nirav Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad. It also revealed that Patel had entrusted the vehicle to Adanwala for some time - who is a car dealer.
A case has been filed at the Worli Police Station against the driver under sections related to negligent and dangerous driving.
Police are taking further action against him, officials said.
