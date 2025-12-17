Advertisement
Video: Lamborghini Urus Driven At 250 kmph On Mumbai Sea Link, Car Seized

Read Time: 2 mins
A multi-crore yellow Lamborghini Urus was seized, and a case was filed against its driver for speeding the luxury car at 250 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The action by the police was taken after a video of the car being driven at high speed was shared on the social media platform Instagram. The clip shows the Lamborghini overtaking multiple cars on the sea link  - where the speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour.

The seized car has a registration number of Haryana - HR 70 F 1945.

The driver was identified as Faiz Adanwala (36), a resident of Khar West.

The investigation revealed that the luxury car is registered in the name of 'Super Well Comtrade Private Limited', and its owner is reportedly Nirav Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad. It also revealed that Patel had entrusted the vehicle to Adanwala for some time - who is a car dealer.

A case has been filed at the Worli Police Station against the driver under sections related to negligent and dangerous driving. 

Police are taking further action against him, officials said.

