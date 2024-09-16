Mercedes And BMW, Allegedly Racing On Mumbai Sea Link, Crash Into Wagon R

Visuals showed the Mercedes with a damaged bonnet while the BMW was damaged on its rear.

Two speeding luxury cars - a Mercedes and a BMW - crashed into a cab while allegedly racing on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai. The accident early Sunday morning led to a traffic jam on the fifth longest bridge in the country.

The two cars lost control while speeding on the sea link around 10:20 am and hit the Wagon R, the app-based cab, from behind. The cab, which had a family of four inside, overturned with the impact.

The speed limit on the sea link is 80 kmph.

The drivers of both cars -Tariq Chaudhary and Sehbaz Khan - have been arrested. A case for attempted culpable homicide and rash driving has been filed against them.

Reports suggest the family riding in the cab included a 10-year-old child. No one suffered any serious injuries in the accident, the police said.

Visuals showed the Mercedes with a damaged bonnet while the BMW was damaged on its rear. The two luxury cars were registered with two different private firms.

Last November, three people died in an accident involving a speeding SUV on the sea link. A Toyota Innova had crashed into a Mercedes late night and rammed several other vehicles in an attempt to escape.