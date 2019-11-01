10 Vehicles Charred By Fire In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

Four fire engines along with other equipment were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

The fire, which razed the vehicles, started in a congested area of south Mumbai

The fire, which razed the vehicles, started in a congested area of south Mumbai


Mumbai: 

At least 10 vehicles were razed in a fire that broke out at a south Mumbai building in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze.

The fire started around 4:45 am in Ismail Building on Maulana Azad Road which is located in the congested Bhendi Bazaar area, a fire brigade official said.

"No one was injured in the blaze and the few living in the residential-cum-commercial building had exited the structure safely," the official said.

The cause of the fire will be known only after an inquiry, he said.

"Nine two-wheelers and a four-wheeler parked in the building premises were completely gutted in the fire," the official added. 
 



