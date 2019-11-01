10 Vehicles Charred By Fire In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

The fire, which razed the vehicles, started in a congested area of south Mumbai

At least 10 vehicles were razed in a fire that broke out at a south Mumbai building in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze.

The fire started around 4:45 am in Ismail Building on Maulana Azad Road which is located in the congested Bhendi Bazaar area, a fire brigade official said.

Four fire engines along with other equipment were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

"No one was injured in the blaze and the few living in the residential-cum-commercial building had exited the structure safely," the official said.

The cause of the fire will be known only after an inquiry, he said.

"Nine two-wheelers and a four-wheeler parked in the building premises were completely gutted in the fire," the official added.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.