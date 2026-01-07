2 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building In Mumbai

Two persons died after a fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali area on Wednesday evening, civic officials said.

The fire erupted at 6.36 pm on the third floor of Tex Centre, Narayan Plaza Building, in the eastern suburb of Andheri, they said.

A civic official said Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel doused the fire after three hours of efforts.

The entire four-storey building was smoke logged due to the blaze. Two people were found unconscious in an office in the building and were rescued by firefighters, but were later declared "brought dead" at hospitals, the official said.

As per the official, the victims were identified as Bhagvan Pitale (30) and Sumant Jadhav (28), and they were declared brought dead at Seven Hills Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital, respectively.

The blaze, which was confined to Unit No. 303 of M/s Neocell Industries, spread across an area of around 1,500 square feet and involved electric wiring and installations, lithium-ion batteries, office files, furniture, wooden partitions, glass windows, doors and a false ceiling, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

