Video: Cluster Of Gas-Filled Balloons Explodes In Mumbai Lift, 3 Injured

For a group of people who entered an elevator in a building in Mumbai, it seemed like just another uneventful day. But CCTV footage showed otherwise.

A woman in a white shirt was the first to enter, pulling a small trolley luggage. She pressed a button for the floor she wanted to go to.

Behind her, a man carrying over a dozen balloons in a large polythene sack struggled to enter. She saw him, and made space inside the lift. The balloon man squeezed in and looked about to stand in a corner, when another man in a black shirt almost walked in.

Almost, because the next moment the balloons exploded in a huge ball of fire inside the elevator.

The flames briefly covered the CCTV footage, hiding the two men and the woman from view. The next second the three were seen running out of the elevator. The man who brought the balloons stumbled on the floor after losing balance.

The incident happened at a building in Goregaon, a suburb in Mumbai.

The man and the woman suffered burn injuries, the police said, adding a case has also been filed against the balloon seller. It is not known what type of gas he used to fill the balloons.

While helium balloons are not flammable, the more uncommon hydrogen-filled balloons are extremely flammable.