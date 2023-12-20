Prohibitory Orders In Mumbai Till Jan 18, Drones, Paragliders Banned

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations (Representational)

The Mumbai police have banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days, an official said on Wednesday.

The prohibitory order, which will be in force from December 20, 2023, to January 18, 2024, was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police said.

According to the order, it is likely that terrorist or anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders to target VVIPs and endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property and disturb law and order in the metropolis.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations that draw large crowds across the city.

The police have issued the order banning the flying of such objects except for aerial surveillance by cops or under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations), the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)