15-Year-Old Stages Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Crore Ransom From Family In UP: Cops

A 15-year-old boy allegedly staged his own kidnapping and demanded Rs 50 crores ransom from his family. Police and Special Task Force (STF) found him on Tuesday.

"He lived with his father, stepmother and two sisters. He was disturbed with the situation, wanted to leave home with his sisters, and live somewhere else," senior police official Ajay Sahni said.

"Rs 9.31 lakhs have been recovered from him. He himself had planned this, had sent a text message to his sister for the money and also left a letter for it. Further action is being taken," Mr Sahni added.

The Child Welfare Committee informed has been informed about the incident and the boy is being presented before the court. His father is also being questioned, he informed.