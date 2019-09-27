Punjab Man Kills Relative Suspecting Affair With Wife, Arrested: Police

The relative has been identified as Bindu Prasad, police said. (Representational)

A man has been arrested by the Ludhiana Police for murdering his relative. The accused suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife, police said. The incident took place on September 23.

"The accused, Rajbar has been arrested. He murdered his relative on the suspicion of having an affair with his wife. The deceased has been identified as Bindu Prasad," said Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal.

Bindu Prasad used to work in a rubber factory. The case was registered by his son Durgesh Rai.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.