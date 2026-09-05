Ludhiana Women Break Tradition, Shoulder Mother-In-Law's Bier

In a poignant departure from tradition, two daughters-in-law in Ludhiana's Pratap Singh Wala village shouldered their mother-in-law's bier during her final journey, turning her farewell into a powerful message of love, dignity and social responsibility.

Manpreet Kaur and Rajveer Kaur carried the bier from the front, while the deceased's sons, Yadvinder Singh and Gurvinder Singh, supported it from behind. The daughters-in-law shouldered the bier for some distance after the religious rituals, with the video of the emotional farewell subsequently going viral.

But the family's gesture did not end there.

Sukhdev Kaur had pledged her eyes and body for donation nearly a decade ago, formally filling out the required forms. Her family had also submitted an affidavit supporting her decision.

After she died of a heart attack on Wednesday evening, her sons immediately contacted Dr Ramesh Superspeciality Eye & Laser Centre. A team reached the family and retrieved her eyes for donation, which will be used to help restore sight to people suffering from blindness.

The family then honoured her second pledge by donating her body for medical education and research.

A team from Harmony Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Ferozepur, arrived in Ludhiana on Thursday to receive the body. Her mortal remains were placed respectfully in a flower-decorated ambulance, which was flagged off by Pratap Singh Wala sarpanch Gurmej Singh.

Speaking about the gesture, the sarpanch said that while a body eventually returns to the earth, Sukhdev Kaur's decision would allow it to continue serving society even after death. Her donated body will be used by medical students for practical learning and for studies and research related to diseases and human health.

Sukhdev Kaur lived in the village with her two sons and daughters-in-law. Her final journey was attended by relatives and villagers, many of whom praised the family for respecting her wishes and breaking traditional conventions.

From her eyes helping someone see again to her body helping future doctors learn, the family ensured that Sukhdev Kaur's final act was one of giving.