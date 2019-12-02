Ludhiana Police To Offer Free Rides To Women Traveling Late Night

The free ride facility will be available from 10 pm to 6 am throughout the year. (Representational)

In an initiative to prevent crimes against women, Ludhiana Police in Punjab have offered free rides to women who are unable to find a cab late in the evening or at night.

Women can call the police helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 and make a request for a vehicle.

A police vehicle will drop them free of cost, Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told the media.

This facility will be available from 10 pm to 6 am throughout the year.

Mr Aggawal said the police have also launched a Shakti app to reach out to women in distress.